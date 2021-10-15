House fire on Hood Street In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to a fire Friday morning on Hood St. in the Pine Point neighborhood.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News the fire started in the attic of the home. The residents of the household were alerted of the fire by the smoke detectors.

SFD “On Scene “ 101 Hood St. Working fire. All companies are operating at this time. pic.twitter.com/uVBD0RKiC5 — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) October 15, 2021

At this time no injuries have been reported. A total of three adults and four children live in the home but the children were already in school at the time of the fire.

The arson and bomb squad are currently investigating the incident. 22News will update you with latest information once it becomes available.