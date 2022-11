SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a house fire on Leitch Street Thursday afternoon.

Our 22News crew could see several fire trucks and more than a dozen firefighters at the home. The fire was put out but crews could be seen cutting a whole into the roof of the building to check for any other fires.

According to Waze, there was some minor traffic on Boston Road and Berkshire Avenue around 2:30 p.m.