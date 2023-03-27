PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire Department was called to 1035-1037 Pleasant Street for a house fire Monday morning.

Our 22News crews are currently at the fire and can see smoke coming out of the roof. The fire started around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, and multiple fire departments are assisting to put out the house fire.

Pieces of the roof could be seen breaking off and falling to the ground. The Palmer Fire Department told 22News that the families in the home have been removed, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.