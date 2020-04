CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the city’s Willimansett neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk confirmed for 22News that police have been called in as firefighters work to put out the fire at a home on Skeele Street.

There is no word at this time on any injuries.

