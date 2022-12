HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Fire Department was sent to Stafford Road for a house fire Tuesday night.

According to the Holland Fire Department, when they arrived, there was heavy smoke that could be seen and other resources were called to help assist the fire, including the Monson and Palmer Fire Departments.

All of the residents were removed safely from the house and the fire was put out quickly. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.