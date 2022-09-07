SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 39 Wakefield Street just after 4:00 A.M., and all fire companies working were brought in to assist. Our 22News crew could see eight fire trucks at the home.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, one person who was inside the home at the time of the fire was taken to a local hospital. There is no immediate word on that person’s condition.

Piemonte says a total of three people were forced out of the home due to the fire.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.