CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Fire Department was sent to Westover Road for a garage fire Friday morning.

The Chicopee Fire Department is asking residents to avoid Westover Road in Chicopee due to a garage fire Friday morning. According to Captain Benjamin Turnberg of the Chicopee Fire Department, no injuries have been reported.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.