House fire on Yvette St. in Chicopee kills cat, leaves five residents homeless

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire gutted a home on Yvette Street in Chicopee and forced five people out of their homes Monday night.

The fire started in a rear bedroom at 12 Yvette Street just before 3 p.m. Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Crevier told 22News four of the five people who live there were home at the time, and they all got themselves out of the house.

Sadly, a cat was killed in the fire.

Deputy Crevier said the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidentally caused by someone who cut an electrical cord attached to an air conditioner.

He said the fire spread very quickly but no one was hurt.

