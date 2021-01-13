House impeaches President Trump for second time, what does it mean?

(WWLP) – This impeachment has left many questioning how the impeachment process works, especially since this is the second time President Donald Trump has been impeached.

To start, the term impeachment actually refers to the filing of formal impeachment charges, not the removal from office. A lot needs to happen before a president is taken out of office.

Unlike in criminal law, there’s no clear rule written as to when a president has violated the constitution. A president can be charged with treason or bribery, or much broader terms like, “other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Congress has charged President Trump with one count: incitement of insurrection. Now, it’s in the hands of the Senate to hold a trial, but we already know that won’t happen until after the inauguration, which seems trivial but does have consequences.

“It takes away his pension, it takes away the staff that’s given to former presidents, the money for office space for example. It takes away everything,” said Tony Cignoli, a political consultant.

It also takes away his right to run for federal office ever again.

For that to happen the Senate trial ends with a vote on a verdict, but it takes two-thirds of the Senate, a super majority, to convict the president and officially remove him from office or strip his presidential rights.

Now the question is: Will it be a Democratic or Republican-run senate that holds the impeachment trial? That will depend on when it is heard.