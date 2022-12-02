SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 82-year-old house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved Friday morning to make room for a road and 17-lot subdivision, just one house down from the original location.

Charlie Richard has owned the house for three to four years and thought it was in too good condition to be demolished. Renovations were completed inside the house to help bring the character back into the home and get it ready to sell. At one point, it was also a former doctor’s office in the city.

A neighbor who has lived next to the property for two years is excited to welcome change. “I really enjoy it, another great opportunity in Springfield and we love to be a part of this. And it’s a really great time,” said Doug Stewart, Springfield Resident.

The property won’t be on the market until Spring and the subdivision taking its place will be built around the same time. This subdivision is to be named West Spring Brook Lane and includes ranch-style houses with 2500 square feet.