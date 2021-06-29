House poised to override Governor Baker on Holyoke Home project labor agreement

BOSTON (SHNS) – House members will be asked by Democratic leadership on Wednesday to vote again to require that construction of a new soldiers’ home in Holyoke be done under a project labor agreement, meaning contractors would have to use union labor to qualify to work on the project.

The controversial labor agreement was vetoed by Gov. Charlie Baker in late May from a broader bill providing the $400 million in financing needed to move forward with building the new soldiers’ home. House lawmakers have been told to expect a vote to override the governor’s veto, which requires a two-thirds majority, when the branch next meets on Wednesday.

Baker, in his veto message, said the PLA would add to the cost of the project and also reduce opportunities for minority, women and veteran-owned businesses to bid for contracts as part of the project. House Democrats included a PLA in its financing bill that passed 160-0, and the Senate added the union language to its version after Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues released a draft that excluded the provision.

The bill with the PLA passed the Senate 40-0. While Democratic leaders disagree with Baker’s contention that PLAs limit competition and discourage minority-owned construction firms from bidding on public contract, the House also plans to consider an order that would direct the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion, co-chaired by Rep. Bud Williams, to study the participation of people of color, women and veterans in Massachusetts’s public contracting process.

The committee is new this session, and so far has held one hearing focused on gathering input about what issues the committee should focus on over the course of the next year. The House meets Wednesday at 11 a.m., with roll calls expected to begin at 1 p.m.