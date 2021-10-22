How a nationwide flower shortage is impacting western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many industries are facing widespread supply chain issues and the flower market is no different. Despite this, now more than ever flowers are in high demand.

With so many people working remotely, they are all sprucing up their homes and what better way to do so than with fresh flowers. After most 2020 and even some 2021 weddings were postponed, they are happening now, creating even more demand for flowers. 22News went to the Cut Above Florists in Chicopee. They are experiencing this nationwide trend, saying they’ve never seen anything like it.

Tim Cummings, the owner of A Cut Above Florists said, “Definitely getting flowers is tough. You have to spend a lot of searching for stuff. Especially if you’re a bride and looking for special type of flower, that’s where it gets complicated.”

A Cut Above Florists recommends ordering bouquets of flowers about a week in advance and for weddings, ordering flowers soon after picking your wedding date.