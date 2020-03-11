How cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day festivities impact local businesses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in nearly 70 years, the City of Holyoke will not be hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Parade and road race.

In years past, businesses in the city told us they look forward to the annual event to help bring in a substantial portion of their annual income.

Well over 5,000 runners and thousands of more spectators were expected to gather for the 45th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race and local bars and restaurants count on this revenue every year.

Brennan’s Place on High Street sees significant foot traffic during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities, telling us that 10 percent of their annual income is made throughout the weekend.

It was also announced during Tuesday’s news conference that the committee will be contacting runners who registered for the road race before the end of the week with the next steps.