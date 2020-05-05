How COVID-19 spreads quickly from person to person

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Coronavirus has been considered one of the most contagious viruses in recent history.

The rate of infection with COVID-19 is much more higher than SARS, swine flu, and influenza. That’s all because of how easily it spreads.

The novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan China, but it spread across the globe. The common consensus among the medical community is that the virus emerged from an animal source, but it now spreads from person to person.

COVID-19 mainly spreads after an infected person, coughs, sneezes, or even speaks. Dr. Esteban DelPilar-Morales, an Infectious Diseases Specialist from Baystate Health, explains how quickly particles spread from person to person.

He explained, “Particles that you expel when you breath in breath out, when you talk or cough and sneeze. They are put into the air, when the next person comes by and breathes them in they get infected.”

Wearing a mask or face cloth covering will help protect yourself from the virus.

Dr. DelPilar said there is a low risk that you could contact COVID-19 by having it enter through your eyes.