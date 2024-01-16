LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crash in Longmeadow last Thursday left many wondering how it got lodged between a group of trees ten feet above the ground.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, dispatchers received a call for a car crash near the intersection of Converse Street and Redfern Drive. Firefighters found the vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Tucson, lodged approximately ten feet in the air after striking a group of trees. Two people were inside the vehicle at the time and were unharmed in the incident.

Following an investigation, Longmeadow Police Chief Robert Stocks told 22News the Hyundai was traveling north on Redfern Drive when the driver failed to make a turn at the upcoming intersection with Converse Street.

The car continued without stopping through both lanes of travel on Converse Street and hit the curb, causing the vehicle to become airborne and then striking a group of trees in a small wooded area. The vehicle had to be towed out of the tree line due to the damage.

Courtesy of Longmeadow Fire Department

Chief Stocks says the cause of the crash was due to excessive speeding and a lack of knowing the area by the driver. The driver will be cited for speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign and marked lane violation.