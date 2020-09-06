AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though it doesn’t feel like it just yet, fall is coming up fast and you should know how to prepare your lawn for cooler weather.

22News spoke with Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam and they suggested to keep watering and mowing your lawn.

As leaves fall, make sure to rake and keep all debris off your grass. You should also consider fertilizing your lawn in the fall to keep roots healthy for the spring.

The fall season is also a good time to aerate your lawn to allow the grass’s roots to take in water and nutrients. Rocky’s Manager Bob Parent told 22News that seed growth is essential to a good lawn.

“This time of year a lot of people will seed, growth is usually for the springtime, but it is a good time to germinate seed, so it’s a good time to put down seed now,” Parent recommends.

If your lawn is dealing with dandelions, early to mid-fall is also a good time to combat weeds with weed killers.