How does frost form?

As we head into a very chilly night tonight, the expectations for frost around the area are quite a bit, so how exactly does frost form?

For frost to form you need temperatures to be near or below freezing.

Anytime the temperature reading is below 36 degrees you can get frost and that’s because temperatures are measured a few feet off the ground. It can be a few degrees colder from the height of the thermometer to the ground where it’s colder.

You also need clear skies and calm winds. Sometimes even just a light wind of a few miles per hour can be enough to prevent frost.

We typically get our first frost with temperatures near freezing in Springfield: October 14th, Amherst: October 2nd, Pittsfield: Sept. 29th and Great Barrington: Sept. 22nd.

Some places have had frost already. Our first freeze with temperatures in the upper 20s usually comes a week or two later. It’s always a good idea to protect your plants when we are at risk for frost early in the fall season.