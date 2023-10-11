SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will be announcing the results of an economic impact study on Wednesday.

The study was done by the UMass Donahue Institute and was about the economic impact of the T-Birds on Springfield and the region. The announcement will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the MassMutual Convention Center in the Upper Lobby.

According to the Springfield Thunderbirds, at the announcement, they will also be giving a sneak preview of the upcoming 2023-2024 season and will recognize local businesses and community partners who help make everything possible.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield Thunderbirds, UMass Donohue Institute, MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley, and Springfield Business Improvement District Executive Director Michelle Grout will be attending the announcement.

Mayor Sarno states, “I don’t really need an economic impact study as I know first-hand the tremendous and positive economic impact our Springfield Thunderbirds have had upon our Springfield, especially our downtown. The economic spinoff effect on local businesses, restaurants, and hotels has been outstanding. In addition, the T-Birds have been an incredible morale boost for our city, especially during the playoffs! I want to thank Nate Costa and his team, along with Paul Picknelly and our local ownership group for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield.”