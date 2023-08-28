HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in Holyoke Public Schools return on Wednesday, August 30th for all students in grades 1-12, but who is getting bus transportation?

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia addressed that question on Friday because he had been hearing questions recently about how student eligibility for transportation to and from school is determined.

Bus transportation is provided to students who live a certain distance from their school by what grade they are in.

Kindergarten through 5th grade: 1 mile or more away from school



6th through 8th grade: 1.5 miles or more away from school



9th through 12th grade: 2 miles or more away from school



Additional factors do take a role in determining transportation, such as areas that are deemed hazard zones determined by the Holyoke Police or students with an IEP that includes transportation services.

Transportation is not eligible for families who have been granted an appeal to attend a school other than their home or assigned school.

Pre-Kindergarten students are not eligible for transportation, they along with Kindergarten students start on September 6th.

Crossing guards are designated in places to ensure safety on busy streets.