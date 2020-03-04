How important is Super Tuesday?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourteen states and one U.S. territory were a part of the Presidential Primaries for the most important night of the election season.

When it comes to Super Tuesday, presidential candidates want to win over as many delegates as possible ahead of the democratic national convention in July. More than 1,300 delegates and about a third of the total were at stake Tuesday and some experts were surprised with some of the final vote totals in the 14 states that went to the polls.

There are 91 delegates & 23 super delegates here in Massachusetts. Presidential candidates need to secure at least 15 percent of the vote to earn delegates in the state.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren kicked off Super Tuesday by campaigning in Cambridge. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spent the weekend trying to win over voters in Massachusetts holding rallies in both Springfield and Boston.

The ballots had some names of candidates who dropped out days before Super Tuesday, like Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.