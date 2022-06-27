SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A startling new national report is showing how inflation is impacting people nationwide.

22News spoke with people about the high cost of just about everything and the toll it’s taking on their wallets.

Across the nation, people are dealing with the highest inflation rates, not seen in decades. Price tags pack a punch, whether it’s for gas or groceries, and it’s impacting western Massachusetts residents.

Nathaniel Bushey of Hadley told 22News his family members with kids are doing their best to make ends meet.

“It’s flabbergasting honestly. Definitely been looking for help, some of them are very self-reliant, I see them doing things like picking up side jobs,” said Bushey.

According to one national report, about 58% of Americans, or 150 million adults are living paycheck to paycheck as of May which is only slightly down from the 61% reported in April.

According to the state inflation tracker, prices increased by 11% from January 2021 to May 2022, costing the average American household $635 last month. Massachusetts is one of the costliest states to live in New England, with a monthly cost per household of $691. The monthly inflation cost in May was highest among transportation, followed by energy, food, and shelter.

“Just have to budget a little bit more. You just have to prioritize. I get the fruits and vegetables and meats, and everything that is healthy. But everything else you have to pick and choose,” said Hannah Melendez of Chicopee.

Another startling part of that national report, households earning $250,000 or slightly more are also reporting to be living paycheck to paycheck.