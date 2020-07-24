How libraries in western Massachusetts are working to keep people safe

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Libraries across western Massachusetts are seeing an increase in people using their COVID-19 friendly services.

22News visited a couple libraries Friday to check out how they’re keeping patrons safe and educated.

“They’re just so happy to be able to come back and so happy to pick up their book.”

Libraries during the pandemic, once the Governor allowed them to reopen, are getting creative with how they’re offering services.

Antonia Golinski-Foisy, Director of the West Springfield Library, told 22News, “We opened on June 8th and it’s been going strong. About 1,100 people have scheduled and we’ve given out about 2,800 books.”

Many libraries now offer curbside pick up and drop off. At the West Springfield library, they’ve created a book cart for orders and people must wear face masks when picking up books from a staff member. People who come to the West Springfield library have a specially designated curbside pick up parking area where they park before going up a socially distanced ramp to get their new book.

“This just made it so much easier. Before, you might’ve had to wait a few days or a week to come get your book. I could drop off a book anytime now, so it’s really nice,” said Jeanine Plant of West Springfield.

And it’s not just West Springfield seeing success, Springfield libraries are seeing a similar spike in people using their services.

“We know that due to these strange times that we’re living in. That people are really hungry to reconnect and one of the ways they do it is through reading,” said Jean Canosa-Albano, Assistant Director of the Springfield City Library Public services.

In the bag that Springfield library users get with their books is virtual skills training and census information.

Both library systems have summer reading programs for people of all ages. In West Springfield, they’re offering crafts that families can pick up at the library to stay busy at home.