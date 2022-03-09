CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The invasion of Ukraine is playing out on all platforms, social media, news outlets, and even apps like Tiktok. But many are left with an uneasy question, how to talk about this sensitive topic with children.

When it comes to conversations about the invasion of Ukraine experts are encouraging families to have an open dialogue with their kids and teenagers.

“It’s important for our kids to have a haven like a good foundation for them to feel safe and have a safe place to come to,” said Nedia Ruby of Chicopee.

When it comes to the young people in our lives, how do we tackle the difficult conversations regarding what’s happening in the world right now? This topic lead us to the Mental Health Association in Springfield, where we asked how to start a dialogue with children on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s important to have open and honest conversations about any of these topics that might be affecting them at this time,” said Renee Pinero, Vice President of Behavioral Health and Clinical Operations at MHA. Pinero suggests answering questions and finding out what they know so far.

“In a way, they’re not living in a bubble, I disclose the information to my children so they’re aware there are people struggling and even fighting for their lives,” Pinero said.

Pinero added that it’s best to suggest creating dialogue around these tough topics sooner, rather than later. Other MHA resources can also be found on our website.