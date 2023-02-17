CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been a total of 330 pedestrian-related crashes in Chicopee since 2012. 22News compiled a list of statistics after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Chicopee Street Thursday afternoon.

According to crash data by MassDOT, there were 1,804 total crashes in Chicopee, and 11 people died in 2022. The data indicates only one deadly crash in 2023 however, 22News reported there were two people that have died among 130 total crashes.

A Palmer woman was identified after her vehicle rolled over on the Mass. Pike in Chicopee on Sunday. On Thursday, the Chicopee police confirmed that one person died following a pedestrian accident on Chicopee Street near the intersection of Florence Street.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told 22News in December that the city has a laundry list of potential solutions to this problem, but it is ultimately up to people in the community to change their behavior if we want to slow down this tragic trend.

Deadly crash data in Chicopee since 2015 (MassDOT)

Deadly Crashes in Chicopee per year

As of Feb. 17, 2023: 2

2022: 11

2021: 7

2020: 5

2019: 9

2018: 2

2017: 2

2016: 7

2015: 4

MAP: Deadly motor vehicle crashes in Chicopee

Deadly motor vehicle locations since 2015 in Chicopee (MassDOT)

List of Locations of Deadly Crashes in Chicopee 2022

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office does not release the identity of victims when there is no criminal prosecution.

Total Crashes in Chicopee

2023 -130 total 2 deadly 2 pedestrian related



2022 – 1,804 total 11 deadly 27 pedestrian related 19 bicyclist related 34 motorcycle related



2021 – 1,733 total 7 deadly 20 pedestrian related 9 bicyclist related 40 motorcycle related



2020 -1,579 total 5 deadly 30 pedestrian related 7 bicyclist related 22 motorcycle related



2019 – 2,062 total 8 deadly 42 pedestrian related 20 bicyclist related 18 motorcycle related



2018 – 1,945 total 2 deadly 33 pedestrian related 13 bicyclist related 22 motorcycle related



2017 – 1,990 total 2 deadly 35 pedestrian related 16 bicyclist related 20 motorcycle related



2016 – 1,908 total 6 deadly 36 pedestrian related 21 bicyclist related 25 motorcycle related



2015 – 1,854 total 4 deadly 31 pedestrian related 18 bicyclist related 29 motorcycle related



2014 – 1,425 total 1 deadly 22 pedestrian related 16 bicyclist related 29 motorcycle related



2013 – 1,351 total 2 deadly 21 pedestrian related 18 bicyclist related 26 motorcycle related



2012 – 1,390 total 5 deadly 31 pedestrian related 23 bicyclist related 28 motorcycle related



Top Pedestrian Crash Locations