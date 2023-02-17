CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been a total of 330 pedestrian-related crashes in Chicopee since 2012. 22News compiled a list of statistics after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Chicopee Street Thursday afternoon.
According to crash data by MassDOT, there were 1,804 total crashes in Chicopee, and 11 people died in 2022. The data indicates only one deadly crash in 2023 however, 22News reported there were two people that have died among 130 total crashes.
A Palmer woman was identified after her vehicle rolled over on the Mass. Pike in Chicopee on Sunday. On Thursday, the Chicopee police confirmed that one person died following a pedestrian accident on Chicopee Street near the intersection of Florence Street.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told 22News in December that the city has a laundry list of potential solutions to this problem, but it is ultimately up to people in the community to change their behavior if we want to slow down this tragic trend.
Deadly Crashes in Chicopee per year
- As of Feb. 17, 2023: 2
- 2022: 11
- 2021: 7
- 2020: 5
- 2019: 9
- 2018: 2
- 2017: 2
- 2016: 7
- 2015: 4
MAP: Deadly motor vehicle crashes in Chicopee
List of Locations of Deadly Crashes in Chicopee 2022
- December 8th – Bicyclist 0 Meadow Street
- A bicyclist was struck and killed on Meadow Street. The pedestrian’s identity was not released.
- Nov. 30th at 4:55 p.m. – Pedestrian (Male) – 945 Chicopee Street
- Gary Turcotte of Chicopee was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area of the 900 block of Chicopee Street. The police are searching for the driver in the hit and run incident.
- Nov. 28th at 5:52 p.m. – Pedestrian (Male) – 552 Chicopee Street
- William Matteson of Chicopee died after being hit by a vehicle in the area of the 550 block of Chicopee Street. The driver, Benjamin Goraj, was arrested and held on $5,000 bail.
- November 24th at 2:11 a.m. – Passenger (Male) – 235 Center Street
- A passenger died in a single-motor vehicle crash. The car had reportedly hit a tree before flipping onto its roof. The passenger’s identity was not released.
- October 29th at 6:16 p.m. – Pedestrian (Female) – 417 Springfield Street
- No information was released.
- October 8th at 8:23 p.m. – Pedestrian (Male) – 482 Springfield Street
- Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee was struck and killed while walking on Springfield Street. The driver, Nazier Grandison, was arrested and held on $10,000 bail.
- September 16th at 1:59 p.m. – Pedestrian (Male) – 414 Granby Road
- A pedestrian died after being hit by a dump truck on Granby Road. The pedestrian’s identity was not released.
- July 29th at 7:25 p.m. – Motorcycle operator (Male) – Exit ramp I-391 south
- Anthony Maynard of Chicopee was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to negotiate a curve.
- July 29th at 4:30 p.m. – Driver (Male) – 27 Montgomery Street
- July 29th at 4:30 p.m. – Passenger (Female) – 27 Montgomery Street
- Rafael Martinez and Luz Martinez of Springfield were killed after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle operated by Demian Ward of Fort Worth, Texas.
- April 9th at 2:59 a.m. – Motorcycle operator (Male) – 694 Center Street
- No information was released.
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office does not release the identity of victims when there is no criminal prosecution.
Total Crashes in Chicopee
- 2023 -130 total
- 2 deadly
- 2 pedestrian related
- 2022 – 1,804 total
- 11 deadly
- 27 pedestrian related
- 19 bicyclist related
- 34 motorcycle related
- 2021 – 1,733 total
- 7 deadly
- 20 pedestrian related
- 9 bicyclist related
- 40 motorcycle related
- 2020 -1,579 total
- 5 deadly
- 30 pedestrian related
- 7 bicyclist related
- 22 motorcycle related
- 2019 – 2,062 total
- 8 deadly
- 42 pedestrian related
- 20 bicyclist related
- 18 motorcycle related
- 2018 – 1,945 total
- 2 deadly
- 33 pedestrian related
- 13 bicyclist related
- 22 motorcycle related
- 2017 – 1,990 total
- 2 deadly
- 35 pedestrian related
- 16 bicyclist related
- 20 motorcycle related
- 2016 – 1,908 total
- 6 deadly
- 36 pedestrian related
- 21 bicyclist related
- 25 motorcycle related
- 2015 – 1,854 total
- 4 deadly
- 31 pedestrian related
- 18 bicyclist related
- 29 motorcycle related
- 2014 – 1,425 total
- 1 deadly
- 22 pedestrian related
- 16 bicyclist related
- 29 motorcycle related
- 2013 – 1,351 total
- 2 deadly
- 21 pedestrian related
- 18 bicyclist related
- 26 motorcycle related
- 2012 – 1,390 total
- 5 deadly
- 31 pedestrian related
- 23 bicyclist related
- 28 motorcycle related
Top Pedestrian Crash Locations
- Montgomery Street
- Memorial Drive
- Center Street