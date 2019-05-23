How MGM Springfield could be impacted by the new Wynn casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission met at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield today. MGM Springfield presented a quarterly report to the Commission, that included revenue for the casino, and its impact on the greater downtown area.

“From all accounts, restaurants are up 20 percent,” said MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis.

Bruce Stebbins of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said this helps the city financially.

“Meals tax, sales tax, all that’s collected locally,” said Stebbins.

MGM Springfield is the state’s only full-scale casino, that is, until the Encore Boston Harbor opens in Everett on June 23rd. When asked how this competition might impact MGM Springfield, Mathis told 22News many of MGM’s customers come from the I-91 corridor.

“In some ways, there are less customers to lose to the Encore facility because of how well we are doing on this side of the state,” said Mathis. “But, we are always looking to increase our reach, and we will see what they are doing and we’re looking forward to the challenge of facing a really high-quality competitor in the market.’

The Commission’s meeting in Springfield comes just 2 days after MGM Resorts International ended talks to buy the new Wynn casino.

If that deal were to have happened, MGM Springfield would have had to be sold to another company.

