How much do local parents spend on back to school?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Families in western Massachusetts are swapping beach bags for book bags as school starts again across the area. For parents, that means breaking out those wallets for back-to-school shopping.

“We had to get new backpacks, new books, crayons, lunch boxes,” Aaron Wilson, who’s the father of a Springfield third-grader said.

All of those supplies really add up. Melissa Skillin told 22News she spent about $500 on back to school shopping this year.

“For one week of school clothes, it costs half of my rent,” explained Skillin. “It’s like, god forbid there’s another emergency that comes up with the car. Now, your money is gone.”

Wilson added that he and his wife actually work overtime during the summer to pay for his daughter’s school supplies. But, he found a way to save some money this year.

“We had a few supplies from last year, so we had to spend about $40 to $50 this year,” explained Wilson.

This one way experts say parents can save money is before you shop, take stock of what you already have. You can also use coupons, do some research on more expensive items to get the best deal, and if you can, wait until later in September to shop when clearance sales begin.