LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – This year being in love may cost you as Americans are expected to spend nearly $200 on just flowers, candy, and cards.

People already have smaller budgets due to the ongoing challenges of inflation, and common romantic gestures such as buying chocolates, have gone up by 12 percent. Restaurants are feeling the pinch of rising costs for ingredients and labor, causing some to raise their menu prices and pass the expenses onto customers.

Florists are also feeling the pressure and have to upcharge their products by 15 to 20 percent

more to meet the demand. 22News visited Randall’s Farm to find out how local businesses are helping people get something special without breaking the bank.

Karen Randall, the owner of Randall’s Farm said, “There are all kinds of bouquets that start at $15 or less. We have lots of plants that are very very affordable. You can have plenty of elegant choices that look very luxurious without spending the rose price.”

Randall said that this year they wanted to help their customers out as much as possible

so prices stayed the same as last year. So whether you are shopping for flowers, wine, or even some chocolate-covered strawberries, they are making sure everyone can get something special at a reasonable price.