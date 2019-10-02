How much you will contribute to paid family and medical leave program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents and employers are now chipping into the state’s paid family and medical leave program.

This $800 million program allows for up to 12-weeks of paid family leave to care for a family member and 20 weeks to take care of your own illness.

The benefits are funded by a .75 percent payroll tax up to a maximum of 38 cents for every $100 earned that started coming out of Massachusetts employee’s paychecks on Tuesday.

Benefits to care for a new child or manage a health issue become available on Jan 1. 2021.

Paid leave for ill family members will be available on July 1, 2021.

You may be asking yourself what if I don’t use these benefits?

Your contributions remain in the system and you cannot get your money back. The contributions are to fund a trust that the state will use to pay people who decide to take this leave.

Employees’ average weekly earnings would determine the benefit amount and the maximum weekly benefit is capped at $850.