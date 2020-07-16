How often should you change your AC filter?

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More people being home in the summer due to Covid-19 means you could be using your air conditioning more often.

Experts recommend changing your AC filters every 30 to 90 days. They say it’s especially important to change the filter even more frequently if you have pets because the filters trap hair dander.

Air filters come in three qualities, but experts say just because the quality is better doesn’t mean you should change it less frequently. Specialists at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam told 22News they’ve seen more people come in to get air filters since the pandemic began.

“If you have pets, the hair dander will clog up the filter and the system will run harder and stress out the heating and cooling system,” Assistant Manager Bob Parent warned. “It’s also going to be good for your home and your breathing and all of your health issues at home.”

If you don’t change your filter on time, it can cause the AC unit to run harder and use up more energy — costing you more money. Experts suggest contacting your local hardware store for help with sizing and what type of filter is best for your ac units.