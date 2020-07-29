How safe are you from COVID-19 after recovering from virus?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A resident of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home who clinically recovered from COVID-19 tested positive again leaving many are wondering what that means.

To be clinically recovered means that you have no more symptoms but, just because you recovered doesn’t mean you are in the clear. Doctors are learning every day how the coronavirus can affect someone including if you can be re-infected. Right now, it’s unclear.

A doctor at Baystate Medical Center told 22News it doesn’t seem likely that the resident at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was re-infected but there are signs that the virus can remain in your system.

“We have seen people that test positive and up to a month, or even after five or six weeks after the initial test, they are still testing positive. Those people don’t usually have symptoms of COVID-19, they’ve recovered. Studies have been done that showed they cannot transmit the virus to somebody else” said Dr. Daniel Skiest, vice-chair of the Department of Medicine at Baystate Medical Center.

The veteran resident who tested positive for COVID-19 again began experiencing symptoms and was taken to a hospital where it was confirmed. The resident lived on a unit dedicated for clinically recovered individuals. Currently, everyone living on that floor is being quarantined until further notice

The state says the Home has been implementing protocols for clinically recovered individuals who may test positive even after they are clinically recovered. The current status released by the state on July 28:

1 veteran has tested positive across the Home and Holyoke Medical Center 20 veterans are negative 21 veterans have recovered, meaning they previously tested positive and are now clinically recovered 101 veterans have pending test results 2 veterans have refused testing



117 veterans are onsite

28 veterans are offsite

25 veterans are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

3 veterans are receiving acute care offsite

Since March 1, there have been 101 veteran deaths (76 deaths of veterans who tested positive, 20 veterans who tested negative, 1 veteran whose status was unknown, 4 veterans were clinically recovered)

All employees had been determined clinically recovered, and employees are being retested Monday and Tuesday of this week.

At this time, visitation to the Soldiers’ Home has been suspended and immediate necessary precautions have been taken with support from the Massachusetts National Guard.

Communal spaces are also closed and regular onsite testing is being conducted every two weeks.