How schools should determine fall learning amid COVID-19 pandemic

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Some schools in western Massachusetts are still choosing between remote or hybrid learning.

Many school systems are deciding its fall learning style by the local case numbers.

Agawam decided on a hybrid model and Westfield on a phased re-opening with hybrid possibility. According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the hybrid model is meant to balance in school and remote learning in the event that a school is unable to bring all students back under the health and safety requirements.

DESE recommended to all school districts that they follow the state’s new color-coded risk map to determine fall learning. They say areas listed as extremely high risk such as Holyoke and Granby should do full-remote learning and those in the lower risk categories can consider hybrid learning.


