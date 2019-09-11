How September 11, 2001 changed American lives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – September 11 is an emotional day for many Americans.

We are reminded of the thousands of people that lost their lives in a terrorist attack on our country. September 11, 2001 also changed the way we live our daily lives. One major change has been the way we travel.

“Well the airport security and people are more aware of their surroundings all the time,” said Michael Belanger.

The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, was created after the September 11 attacks. New procedures were also introduced, including taking off your shoes and banning liquids.

9/11 also changed the lives of first responders. 411 first responders lost their lives, and now 18 years later people still remember that they gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s heartbreaking as well. The firemen that went in, the police that went in, the rescue people, just no thought of their own safety,” said Sean Boyle.

First responders received more grant money for training and equipment to help prepare in case an attack like 9/11 happened again. The Department of Homeland Security was founded after 9/11.

Some other changes include The Coast Guard and Border Patrol budgets doubled since 2001 and The International Code Council released post-9/11 building code.

Suggestions to make skyscrapers safer, including more stairways and elevators that can be used during emergencies.