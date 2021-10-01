How Smith & Wesson’s relocation impacts western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is likely to be unintended economic consequences as a result of this relocation by Smith & Wesson. That includes their suppliers that have done well with their presence in Springfield.

Tony Cignoli, president of A L. Cignoli Company and a political consultant told 22News, “When you have been here for as long as they have been, and your home state is saying we want to stop you from making 60 percent of your products, how do you stay?”

Smith & Wesson is making the move to Tennessee, taking their headquarters and 750 jobs down south.

The gun manufacturer pointing to Massachusetts’ proposed legislation banning the production of semi-automatic firearms as the main reason why.

Mayor Dominic Sarno told 22News, “We don’t want to send a message saying you aren’t welcome in the state of Massachusetts. I’ll tell you one thing, you are definitely welcomed in the city of Springfield.”

Cignoli told 22News, “There are so many supplies for Smith and Wesson in this area that will be impacted. From the folks that supply them with paper products to the people that pick up their trash haul their dumpsters, that’s there as well. This is an iconic brand.”

An iconic brand that could now be tempting other corporations to make a similar move.

“Will this be something that gets other companies in the neck of the woods, to think about such a move from Tennessee to Texas, I find for a lot of my corporate clients, we are constantly getting those corporate calls,” said Cignoli.

As far as what’s next for the Smith & Wesson Springfield facility, their intent is to keep 1,000 machinery jobs there. But with Smith and Wesson phasing out of Springfield, there may be another manufacturing entity eyeing their property.

The Eastman chemical company is doing the opposite of Smith & Wesson. They recently announced a $29 million expansion for their facility in Indian Orchard. Their home base is in Tennessee, the future home of Smith & Wesson.

They also told Mayor Sarno, they’d be happy to take Smith & Wesson’s skilled workers who can’t make the move.