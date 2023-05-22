SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested Friday for riding a dirt bike illegally in Springfield, 22News is hearing from the Springfield Police Department about the latest in addressing this issue.

Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told us that since March, officers have been working specialized ‘off-highway vehicle and anti-dirt bike detail.’ Walsh says that detail works in partnership with other police departments, as well as state police and the sheriff’s department; And because of this approach, he adds dirt bike complaints have gone significantly down.

Walsh adds, “If you are riding recklessly and endangering other drivers on the road penalties can be upward of a felony, if you cause an accident or a serious injury, or there are misdemeanor crimes if you are riding a snow or recreational off-highway vehicle in Springfield city streets.”

So far in 2023, 20 dirt bikes have been seized in Springfield.