How Springfield’s CRRC is impacted by the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to join Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, CRRC President Jia Bo, and local union representatives Monday morning to discuss how the passage of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act will impact CRRC.

The NDAA is currently awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature and includes changes that protect nearly 200 employees based out of the Springfield facility. According to a news release from Neal’s office, the future of those employee’s jobs were in jeopardy due to a provision in the NDAA that would have prohibited local transit agencies from contracting with CRRC. They currently have contracts to assemble rail cars for the MBTA in Boston, SEPTA in Philadelphia, and LACMTA in Los Angeles.

The changes to the NDAA include a grandfather provision that permits parties who have previously contracted to contract again, meaning the CRRC is allowed to compete for future contracts with Boston, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

Another change includes a two-year grace period in which the CRRC can bid for any transit contract other than the Washington DC transit system. This means that contracts awarded during the two-year grace period can be renewed or extended. No new contracts can be awarded after the 2-year grace period unless otherwise covered by the grandfather provision.

