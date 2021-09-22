How The Big E is enforcing the indoor mask mandate

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition has been in charge of imposing West Springfield’s indoor mask mandate to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at The Big E.

Despite some ignoring the policy, workers in the Connecticut building say for the most the part, people have been respectful of it.

“So far its going well, traffic has been great, everyone has been respectful with wearing masks, and people are having a good time,” said Rebecca Eddy of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

The signage at the state buildings make it very clear, you need a mask to be inside them, however we’ve been seeing some people without a mask on in some buildings.

“We’re on a constant cycle, myself included, keeping people alerted to it,” said Gene Cassidy, President of the Eastern States Exposition. Cassidy also noted you can’t really monitor this 24/7 and since some people can’t wear masks for medical reasons, he says their hands are tied.

“There are some people who legitimately can’t wear a mask, I don’t know how much are legitimate, we are very nonconfrontational but we are there to remind folks,” said Cassidy.

They also don’t want to enforce it if people are clearly social distancing. “A family sitting in a section within 30 feet of them, you don’t want to come in a hammer on them, but if the building is full then its a different story,” said Cassidy.

Also three-sided tents, like the circus tent, don’t fall under the mandate, so masks are recommended there if you can’t social distance.

Cassidy said there are secret shoppers going around reminding folks about the mandate, and rewarding those who are following it. You could receive a $30 Dunkin gift card just by having a mask on.