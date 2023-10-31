SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City councilors and residents are working to come up with ways to attract more tourists to Springfield.

One of the proposals is to create a major basketball competition complex in Springfield. With Springfield being the birthplace of basketball, people engaged in the community came up with the idea to add a basketball complex with several courts that would allow teams to compete in tournaments.

Another idea is to create a food hall similar to Hartford’s Parkville Market which would be built on Worthington Street. City Councilor Sean Curran says another good way to attract more people to Springfield is a Dr. Seuss Cat in the Hat road race.

“Committee members thought it would be great if we were to start here in Springfield a Cat in the Hat 5k walk and run, make a half marathon that is sponsored and themed Dr. Seuss.”

With Springfield being the home to Dr. Seuss, Curran says it makes sense to host a Cat in the Hat-inspired race. Curran told 22News that these ideas are being submitted to the city clerk and the mayor.