How to avoid Christmas tree bugs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again and many people will be taking a trip to a tree farm or nursery this weekend to pick out that perfect Christmas tree.

There are some important things to do before you bring that tree into your home.

“If you can put it into a warm space like your garage let it warm up a little bit,” Natasha Wright, an entomologist at Braman Termite & Pest Elimination in Agawam, recommends. She explained, “A lot of those bugs will come off and leave that tree before you bring it inside otherwise you can look for bird nests do an inspection yourself with a flashlight and you can vacuum up anything that you find.”

It’s also a good idea to shake the tree before you take it home. Wright says with the colder weather, mice are also looking to get inside this time of year so it’s important not to keep firewood too close to your home.

“Not putting that right up against your back door because mice will nest in there and that brings them very close to your home so it’s just a matter of time before they get inside, so keeping firewood or wood away from your home,” Wright continued.

You should be sure to seal any gaps around windows and doors to help prevent mice from getting inside.