How to avoid food poisoning during your summer cookout

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can get food poisoning from improperly cooking food or from poor storage of it.

When food is undercooked or not stored correctly, harmful bacteria can grow and multiply which is what will make you sick.

Meat and fish are some of the common foods that lead to food poisoning. You should also watch out for sides like potato salad and coleslaw; if they are left outside too long the temperature can cause them to spoil.

22News asked Clinical Dietitian Paula Serafino-Cross about some other simple ways to avoid food poisoning.

“A food thermometer to check the internal temperature and hamburger meat should be 165 or greater,” she explained. “Also, when you are storing things in your refrigerator you should have a thermometer in the refrigerator it should be 40 degrees or below.”

If you’re worried about spoiled food at a party this weekend, bring your own food and cooler so you know it’s safe.

If you suspect you have food poisoning, don’t wait. Contact your doctor because it can be dangerous.

