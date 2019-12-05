How to avoid “porch pirates” this holiday season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Packages from the holiday shopping frenzy are already arriving at people’s homes. But those deliveries don’t always end up in the right hands.

Every year, millions of Americans have their holiday packages stolen by porch pirates right off their doorstep.

Local police departments are warning residents to make sure their packages stay safe. 22News spoke with the Chicopee Police Department to find out ways you can prevent this from happening to you.

Officer Mike Wilk explained, “If you are going to have a package delivered to your house—especially during the holiday season—either have somebody there or have it dropped off at your neighbors or even your place of work. Don’t have it left there.”

Other suggestions include having your deliveries require a signature or installing video surveillance equipment like a doorbell camera.

It’s also recommended that you purchase insurance on a package if it’s an expensive item; the insurance would only cost a few dollars extra.