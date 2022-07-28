WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When severe weather strikes, it comes with multiple risks to your safety.

Unpredictable weather like flash flooding, thunderstorms, or high winds can put you and your property at risk. The storms hitting the area recently have led to power outages and flooding throughout the commonwealth.

22News spoke with West Springfield Fire Department’s Lt. Tony Spear about what to do to protect yourself when a storm hits. “There is often heavy damage and we get called out when there’s trees down, which usually will take some wires down along with them. So again, you want to approach everything with caution and if you can stay home stay home. Keep yourself ready in case you lose power, keeping your devices and cell phones charged will be very helpful in case you do need to reach out to emergency services,” he cautioned.

In the event of extreme weather conditions Lt. Tony Spear suggests to be mindful of wires and lines down

and assume that they are charged. Spear suggests if you the aforementioned damage to wires and lines to call 911 and alert First Responders immediately.