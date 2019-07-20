How to beat the excessive heat this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties this weekend.

The combination of actual air temperatures and high humidity will make it feel like it’s well over 100 degrees. If you don’t take proper precautions against this heat, it could make you sick, or even lead to death.

Heat exhaustion is very common, but it can lead to heatstroke.

Heat Stroke Symptoms include nausea, migraines, dizziness, and muscle fatigue.

Staying properly hydrated and taking frequent breaks in the shade will both reduce your chances of suffering from heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Limit your time outdoors today and always keep water on hand. Also, make sure your pets time in the heat is limited and monitored.

According to the CDC, air conditioning is the strongest factor in preventing heat-related illness. Spending just a few hours in AC can make a big difference. Find a full list of cooling centers in Western Massachusetts here.

