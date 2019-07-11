How to exercise safely in the summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- During the summer months, many people like to take their workouts outdoors.

Although walking, running, or playing sports outside are great ways to stay fit in the summer, too much exercise in the heat can be harmful to your health.

Long workouts outside can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.

With clouds and scattered showers, Thursday morning may not have been the ideal time to work out outside, but the rainy weather didn’t stop some people from getting exercise at Forest Park.

22News spoke with one couple from Springfield who said they don’t mind being outside in the rain.

“If you start thinking about all the reasons not to walk you just won’t do it,” Springfield resident Nancy Francisco said.

Francisco and her husband said they try to get outside and get their steps in early to beat the heat.

“We just get out of bed and come here to walk first thing in the morning instead of at noon time. It’s just comfortable and makes it enjoyable to walk.”

Baystate Rehab advises you to avoid working out during the hottest part of the day, which is from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Hydration is key according to Michael Mullholen of New England Functional Fitness. Mullholen recommends drinking water before, during and after your workout.

“It’s important to stay fueled you also want to make sure you’re eating and eating properly. You don’t want to be going out on long periods of time on an empty stomach,” Mullholen said.

Baystate recommended limiting your summer-time outdoor workouts to no longer than an hour and a half.