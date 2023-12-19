SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many early childcare centers in Massachusetts that shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak have never reopened, making it difficult for parents to find a program.

For those that reopened amid COVID-19 guidelines, the pandemic-era childcare funding Congress allocated during the pandemic expired at the end of September. Over the last two years, the United States has provided federal funding for childcare providers. The $24 billion in pandemic relief has been the largest investment in child care in U.S. history.

In Massachusetts, just over 58,000 children are set to lose their care, with more than 1,800 childcare providers at risk of closing due to lack of funding. Families who are not able to secure a spot for their children will lose out on both the education and nutrition received at school.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced in November that a total of $14.3 million in funding is available for early education and out-of-school time facilities that serve low-income families. Small business grant applications are available online and submissions close on January 23rd.

To find licensed child care near you, the State Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) provides a list of programs and resources. To choose an early education or after school program, it is recommended to match it with your own child’s temperament, likes and dislikes, health, interests, and behavior. The EEC says to look for a program that is compatible with your family’s philosophies and schedule.

There are different types of child care programs, Family Child Care, also referred to as home daycare, is care provided in someone’s home. This type of care is small in size and can have no more than 10 children. Group and School Age Child Care programs are located in a school or community center and include Head Start programs or before/after school or during the summer programs.

Find a licensed childcare program »

In Springfield, there are 57 licensed Group and School Age Child Care programs. Giggle Garden’s LLC on State Street has spots available and is currently accepting enrollment applications. The Springfield Boys & Girls Club on Carew Street offers an after-school program, vacation days, and early dismissal care. The easy-to-use search tool assists with finding information about licensed childcare programs in Massachusetts.

To contact the EEC Regional Office in western Massachusetts for information about a licensor or history, call 413-788-8401.