How to get rid of your Christmas tree

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that Christmas is over, you may be planning to get rid of your tree.

Some communities, like Longmeadow, will do curbside pickup starting Saturday. Others, like Northampton, organize drop-off points starting January 4th. West Springfield also offers curbside pickup starting January 6.

It isn’t just cities taking the trees. Sage Meadow Farms in Northampton wants your old Christmas tree as a special holiday snack for its goats.

Don’t wait for your tree to dry out before removing it. According to Lowe’s, as trees dry out, they become more likely to become fire hazards. Once your tree starts dropping needles, that’s a good indicator it’s time to remove it.

No matter the disposal method, trees should be clear of all lights, ornaments, and decorations.