How to keep bees, wasps away from your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Warmer days and nights mean we’re spending more time outdoors.

We’re not only trying to avoid mosquitoes but some of the more dangerous stinging insects like bees and wasps.

One first line of defense is to avoid wearing fragrant floral perfumes, floral patterns and dark clothes. Light-colored clothing is less attractive to stinging insects.

A tropical-strength bug repellent with at least 50-percent deet may help repel them, but not always. Another way to keep them from bothering you, is to keep them from your yard.

Natasha Wright, an entomologist with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination Specialists, told 22News there are two primary reasons bees, wasps and other stinging insects are attracted to your home.

“…Sheltered nesting sites and something to eat. So usually it’s flowering plants you have a lot of beautiful flowers you’re trying to attract the bees, so obviously you’ll get bees and you’ll also get stinging insects like wasps and hornets as well,” Wright said.

Ridding your backyard of hummingbird feeders with sweet liquid will also help. If a wasp’s nest pops up outside of your home, Wright suggests getting a professional to remove it, especially if it’s larger.

Same with bees, as many people are not aware that they might be allergic; if they are, a sting could prove deadly.