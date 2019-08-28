How to keep mosquitoes away without using bug spray

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It’s still mosquito season in Western Massachusetts, and bug spray is your first line of defense if you’re going outdoors.

For many, bug repellent can be sticky and uncomfortable, but with potentially dangerous mosquito-borne illnesses like EEE and West Nile Virus, you need to be cautious.

EEE has been talked about a lot recently after numerous human cases in Massachusetts, and after a Bristol County woman died from the virus.

“EEE is not very common, but anybody who does get EEE, which is Eastern Equine Encephalitis, 30 percent of those people end up dying,” Natasha Wright, an entomologist with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination Specialists, told 22News.

You can minimize risk by not going outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Wear long sleeves and long pants with socks when you are outside.

There are also ways to keep mosquitoes out of your yard.

“Well, the best thing you can do is, all those artificial containers that you have outside that you’re not using, go ahead and get rid of them. Empty them out; put them in the garage so they’re not holding water after it rains,” Wright said.

One traditional belief suggests tucking dryer sheets in your pockets will repel mosquitoes. And while many people swear by this practice, there’s no actual research to support this claim.