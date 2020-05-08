How to make Mother’s Day special while staying safe from Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mother’s Day is Sunday and with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it might be harder to get mom that special gift this year.

If you were thinking about buying mom jewelry from a store or taking her out to dinner this Mother’s Day you will have to think of something else. Flowers are always a Mother’s Day favorite and you should be able to find a place to get them.

Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield was very busy Friday. Owner Judy Bordenuk told 22News, “Mother’s Day is one of our busiest holidays of the year, so we’re growing plants and getting them prepared just for Mother’s Day.”

Also at Sixteen Acres, they’re taking precautions. Signs are posted to remind people to social distance and everyone is wearing masks.

While you may not be able to take mom out to dinner many restaurants are offering take-out for Mother’s Day.