How to prepare for potential flooding

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not only are power outages a threat for people Tuesday, but flooding is also a concern, and not just in the street.

The multiple inches of rain could cause basement flooding, which is a big issue for homeowners. It’s important to clean your window wells and gutters and make sure your windows are tightly sealed.

If your bulkhead is prone to leaks covering it with a tarp will keep water out of your basement.

22News spoke to Mr. Home owner Bill Sweeney about why it’s important to address basement flooding right away.

He said, “[There are] mechanical electrical systems in your basement that you don’t want to get damaged, but you also don’t want that mold. The aftereffect of the water soaking into the basement causes mold.”

Sweeney added that if flooding is serious enough it may be a good idea to turn your electricity off.

You can also call your local fire department if you can’t wait for a professional to help you.