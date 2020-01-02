How to prepare for power outages as the winter progresses

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Many people in the hill towns lost power during Monday’s ice storm and as the winter progresses, more outages are likely, so there are some things you should have in your home to be prepared.

Most homes that experienced the power outages had their lights back on after a few hours, but depending on the severity of a storm some outages could last days.

When preparing for a storm, Rocky’s Ace Hardware told 22News two of the more essential items to have in your home are flashlights and batteries.

22News spoke with one West Springfield resident who remembers the October snowstorm of 2011 that left many residents in western Massachusetts without power for multiple days. Since then he said he always stays ready.

“It brings on a worry, especially when the snow gets deeper and deeper. We worry like everyone else I guess that something is going to happen. We keep stocked up on water and batteries for our lights.”

Bob Parent, Assistant Manager of rocky’s in Agawam said it’s important to have those items ready at all times.

“It’s always easier to have them where it’s accessible by hand rather than running around at the last minute.”

It’s also important to make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors have full batteries and to NEVER touch any downed wires in front of your home.

To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning keep generators at least 20 feet away from your house.